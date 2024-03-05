Shrewsbury Town clash versus Bolton postponed

The clash against Ian Evatt's promotion-chasing side was due to take on Saturday, March 23 at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, but it has moved to Tuesday, April 16.

It is the second time this season Town have had an initial game against Bolton called off due to international call-ups – three players being called up to their national side is enough for a postponement.

The team's clash at the Croud Meadow, back in September, was called off with the teams eventually meeting at the start of November.

Shrewsbury have a home game against Wycombe on Saturday, April 13 before the match against Bolton.

They will then make the trip to the Valley on Saturday, April 20 to take on Charlton in what could be a relegation six-pointer.