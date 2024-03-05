Paul Hurst provides update on Shrewsbury Town keeper Marko Marosi

The goalkeeper missed out on the 2-0 defeat to Blackpool on Saturday due to a nerve problem, which also forced him to miss the clash against Lincoln.

And when asked about the Town number one’s fitness Hurst did not seem confident he will be fit to feature in their crunch match against Port Vale this weekend.

“No, not really, in truth,” said Hurst when asked if Marko was close to being fit for Saturday’s game.

“He was better on Friday than he was on Thursday, but I don’t think there was really ever a time when he was in consideration and we are really in the unknown.

“It is a horrible feeling in truth because I think with a lot of injuries you can get a pretty good timescale, and usually you know the physio won’t be too far off on that.

“Whereas with this one, he could come in on Monday and, not be cured, but be almost like ‘I am fine’. Or it could be two weeks time and he is still struggling. So we are hoping that won’t be the case, and we will try and do what we can – even though I don’t think there is overly too much that we can do.”

Marosi has featured 123 times for Salop in the league since joining the club in June 2021 from Coventry, signing a three-year deal.

That contract runs out at the end of this season, but the club do have an option of a further year in their favour.

He has been a regular in the Shrewsbury team, but when he is unavailable Harry Burgoyne has filled in. And he has done a steady job something Hurst recognised.

He said: “We will try to get him fit (Marois), but that said we did not lose the game because of the goalkeeping position. So I don’t want to come across as harsh on Harry either. I just think Marko, in terms of his career to date with the experience he has most people would want him available.”