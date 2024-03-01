Shrewsbury v Blackpool - Match preview

It would be fair to say the Town head coach was less than impressed by what he saw from his players on Tuesday night at Sincil Bank as they were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Lincoln.

He was concerned more by his side’s performance than the result.

Since he has taken over as boss Town have been pretty good on the whole, which is why what happened at Lincoln was out of character.

And Hurst thinks his players can take a look at the way Lincoln played on Tuesday when they take on Neil Critchley’s Blackpool on home turf tomorrow.

He said: “I did not see enough desire (from Shrewsbury). I thought from their performance they were really up for it.