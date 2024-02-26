Shrewsbury boss singles out key player that can bring extra quality

The creative midfielder bagged his first goal since November in the brilliant win against Reading at the weekend.

Bayliss turned Tyler Bindon inside out before slotting the ball into the bottom corner past David Button to give Salop a two-goal advantage early on.

Town went on to win the game 3-2 and register a vital victory – and Hurst says if you want to score goals you need players who have Bayliss’ quality in your team.

“I mentioned that in the dressing after, about moments,” Hurst said.

“My probably go-to is players giving 100 per cent, giving everything for the cause, and people who work extremely hard are always going to be in favour with me, and I want them to do well. And I am not saying that Tom does not do that, but he goes about his job in a different manner.