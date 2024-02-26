Ollie Westbury's Shrewsbury ratings v Reading

Marko Marosi 7

The keeper could do very little with either of the Reading goals but was on hand to make a great save to deny Femi Azeez in the second half to keep the score at 3-2.

Morgan Feeney 6

Struggled a little bit against Kelvin Ehibhatiomham, who was lively on the left, but coped well in the second half. He is doing well as a make-shift right-back.

Chey Dunkley 8

The skipper led his back four brilliantly, and in the second half they defended so well as a unit. Dunkley made so many important interceptions.

Aaron Pierre 6

The defender picked up a nasty-looking injury on the half-hour mark, and was replaced by Jason Sraha.

Mal Benning 7

January’s player of the month was his aggressive self on the left side of the back four ­– another decent showing from Benning.

Carl Winchester 7

Bundles of energy in the centre of midfield, worked so hard for his team and showed his quality on the ball on occasions too.

Jack Hinchy 7

Struggled a touch last week against Wigan, but did very well here. Was taken off after picking up a yellow card, which was probably a wise move.

Tom Bayliss 8

Scored Town’s second, his first since Shrews last played Reading in November. When Bayliss plays well he oozes class – and he did that here.

Jordan Shipley 8

The winger just does not score easy goals, an absolutely stunning opener inside the first two minutes to give Town the advantage.

Tom Bloxham 9

Scored the game’s decisive goal in added-on time at the end of the first half. An exceptional curling strike – his first of the season.

Ryan Bowman 7

Came in as a replacement for Dan Udoh, who missed out due to illness, and he put in a massive shift and was praised by his manager at full-time.

Substitutes

Jason Sraha 7 (for Pierre, 31), Nohan Kenneh 6 (for Hinchy, 58), Taylor Perry (for Bayliss, 80), Tunmise Sobowale (for Bloxham, 80. Subs not used: Burgoyne, O’Brien, Bennett.