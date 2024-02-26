Lincoln v Shrewsbury: Ollie Westbury's predicted line-up

For most of his six games he has been in the fortunate position where he has had to make very changes.

However thanks to injury and illness some will be enforced when they head to Lincoln tonight.

Aaron Pierre is set for a scan on his groin and could be out for a while, while Dan Udoh has been unwell.

Ollie Westbury picks his Shrewsbury XI to play at Sincil Bank.

Marko Marosi

Made one vital save on Saturday to deny Femi Azeez, and will play as he always does.

Morgan Feeney

Mixed bag for the defender at the weekend, but in general has done OK at right-back.

Chey Dunkley

Another good display at Reading, he will play at Lincoln.

Jason Sraha

He played so well when he came on just past the half-hour mark on Saturday, with Hurst saying after the match he would have had a tough decision even if Pierre was fit.

Mal Benning

Another good showing from Town's January player of the month.

Carl Winchester

Makes Town tick in the middle of the park, and despite his workload being high - he will surely still play against the Imps.

Jack Hinchy

Went off just before the hour mark against Reading, so should be fresher than most to play on Tuesday evening.

Tom Bayliss

Wonderful goal on Saturday. Hurst has got the best out of him since his arrival.

Jordan Shipley

Another brilliant goal from a man who does not score tap-ins. He will once again take his place on the right wing.

Tom Bloxham

Got his first goal of the season, and what a strike it was. Been brilliant since he returned from Morecambe.

Ryan Bowman

The striker did well in the absence of Udoh at the weekend and with the striker still under the weather he will keep his place leading the line.

Subs: Burgoyne, O'Brien, Bennett, Idowu, Kenneh, Sobowale, Perry.