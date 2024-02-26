Analysis: Shrewsbury away-day show deserves the Royal seal of approval

Paul Hurst’s side headed into the game winless in four – since the manager’s first game in charge at Northampton.

Defeats against Wigan and Cambridge had hit Shrewsbury hard and while points against Derby and Barnsley were valuable, they did not do enough to stop Salop from falling perilously close to the relegation zone.

Cheltenham played on Friday night – and drew 1-1 with Wigan, which meant Town were just two points off 21st place before play at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

But they responded in the best way possible, by doing their talking on the pitch and beating an in-form Reading side, who had not lost at home since the start of December, 3-2 on a mild day in Berkshire.

Town won just two games away from home during Matt Taylor’s time at the club, but since Hurst has arrived they have taken seven points from a possible nine available.

All three goals were a thing of beauty, that in their own right would stand a chance for the goal of the month. Jordan Shipley does not seem to score anything but really good goals, he gave Town the lead in the second minute.

Tom Bayliss also scored a fine goal and Tom Bloxham’s was arguably the best of the lot.