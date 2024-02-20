Paul Hurst came into Shrewsbury job with 'eyes wide open' amid financial position

The Town head coach had wanted to bring in four players when he was unveiled as Shrewsbury boss – but only Jack Hinchy arrived on loan from Brighton.

And much of that is down to the club’s current financial predicament, but Hurst says that motivates him even more.

“I think certain things have been documented and maybe certain things might come to light more in the future,” Hurst said. “We are not in a fantastic position, financially, but what I would say is that I have come into the job with my eyes wide open. It is not a case of looking for excuses, it is what it is and we just get on with it. I think that is really important.

“There is no point in me crying and saying I wanted five players in, I think I said in an ideal world we would have got four in, and we got one in.

“So what are we going to do just down tools and put the white flag out and say we can’t win a game? No, the opposite. If anything it makes me more determined to get the results that we need and that has got to be the attitude.

“One thing that can happen when it is like this is the lads know where they are at – it can galvanise the group and get them together.

“If there are any doubters out there let’s try and prove people wrong, we have to have that mentality as a group of players and staff and maybe even wider as a football club.”

Meanwhile, the Town boss confirmed their decision to loan out Max Mata last week was not made to free up wages to allow them to bring someone in.

“Not particularly, no, well that is certainly not the reason for the decision,” when asked if loaning out Mata allows Shrewsbury to bring in a free agent.

“I think you know the chances are we have what we have and we get on with it.

“It has been touched on a couple of times, we have more than enough in terms of the squad while people are healthy. The injury situation is pretty good in general so lads are doing work before the game and you can see them running around the pitch.

“So we have some other players available in terms of options in an ideal world in certain areas of the pitch it would have been nice to have maybe some different options – which is maybe the best way of putting it.

“At the minute, we have just got to hope that players stay fit and that they keep putting in the efforts in that they are and we get the results that we want.”