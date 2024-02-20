Ex-Shrewsbury interim boss linked with MLS role

Ramsay, who hails from Oswestry, is currently regarded as one of the best young coaches in the game, and is on Erik ten Hag's coaching staff at Manchester United.

After being linked with a host of managerial roles in the last couple of years - he has now been linked with a shock move to MLS side Minnesota United.

The club are working to appoint a new boss just days before their season opener against Austin - with interim head coach Sean McAuley quitting to join Indy Eleven.

Now according to reports, Ramsay has been approached by chiefs at the Allianza Field, with talks ongoing between the two parties.

It has been claimed talks have been progressing well, and if he takes the job Ramsay will become the youngest head coach in MLS history.

Ramsay joined United as a set piece coach under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back in 2021 - and prior to that had been making a name for himself at a host of clubs.

The former Wales futsal captain, who has spent time as a coach to Wales boss Rob Page, started his coaching career in Swansea City's academy, having become the youngest person to ever gain a UEFA Pro Licence.

From there he moved to Shrewsbury Town and spent time as interim coach, before joining Chelsea as an under 23 coach.