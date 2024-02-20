Dave Edwards: Tough week for tired Shrewsbury – but they deserved more

It’s a shame in many ways, because the performances have not been disappointing, they’ve been good, it’s the results.

After the disappointment of the Cambridge defeat, Town turned it around with a really good performance at Derby and spirits were high.

I was at the Barnsley game last Tuesday and I thought Town were excellent. There was a really good atmosphere in the stadium and they started with a really good intensity.

You can see why there’s been an uplift in fans’ opinions when you see first hand this Paul Hurst team. They’re really at it and playing very differently, which is noticeable and they were well worthy of going ahead in that game.

But because of the small squad and using similar players, they looked out on their feet at the end and they got deeper and deeper before a rush of blood from Taylor Perry to give the penalty away.

They were robbed of getting three points, but it was still a positive point to pick up when you consider how well Barnsley have done this season. Unfortunately, you’d have wanted Town to back it up with a big result against Wigan, another team with a good recent history. They have a very good team and play football in the right way. But for Town it was the first time since Hurst has been back in charge that they haven’t started fast and been at it. They’ve picked the same XI in the last three games, barring Tom Bloxham with his suspension, so it’s going to be hard on the players.