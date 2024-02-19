Ollie Westbury's Shrewsbury ratings v Wigan: Tough afternoon for Salop

Marko Marosi 7

Made one excellent save in the first half with his left hand, and then denied Thelo Aasgaard at the end of the game when he could have made it 2-0.

Morgan Feeney 6

Had his work cut out up against the tricky Jordan Jones, and Wigan were keen to get the ball out to him to run at Feeney.

Chey Dunkley 6

Almost levelled the scores with a header from close range but somehow Sam Tickle kept it out.

Aaron Pierre 7

Made a couple of excellent challenges in the first period, and was unlucky not to open the scoring at the start of the second half. Arguably Town’s best player on the day.

Mal Benning 6

Put a ball into the box for Pierre to head goalwards. Has been good of late and he kept going on the left.

Jack Hinchy 5

The midfielder had a really difficult start to the game, losing possession on too many occasions – a tough afternoon for the Brighton loanee.

Carl Winchester 6

Another decent showing. Did his best in midfield, but was one of a host of players who came off midway through the second period.

Tom Bayliss 5

The attacking midfielder was good against Barnsley, but has been unable to find the same level he did last season. Struggled again here.

Jordan Shipley 6

Not the best day for Shipley either. No lack of effort from the former Coventry man, but it would not fall for him for the second time in a week.

Tom Bloxham 6

Continued to look bright as he has done since he came back from his loan spell with Morecambe.

Dan Udoh 7

Starved of service in the first half but he put the hard yards in. Moved to the left wing after the break and did pretty well out there, seeing a lot of the ball in the closing stages.

Substitutes

Elliott Bennett (Winchester 67) 5, Nohan Kenneh (Hinchy 67) 6, Ryan Bowman(Bayliss 67) 5, Taylor Perry (Shipley 67) 6, Aiden O’Brien (Bloxham 89). Not used: Burgoyne, Sraha.