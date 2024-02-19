Analysis: Another loss leaves Shrewsbury looking over their shoulders

For the vast majority of this campaign, Salop’s league position has been safe, but after Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat against Wigan, for the first time they look vulnerable.

Since Paul Hurst has taken over at the club, they have played five games and picked up five points – arguably with the performances they have produced, they should have a higher return.

But, unfortunately, a lot of the damage has been done already, and Town now find themselves in a situation where performances are becoming largely irrelevant – they need wins and they need to collect points with some urgency.

There are some absolutely huge games coming up for Town but a big worry in all of that is that most of the sides below them have games in hand, and in the case of Cheltenham, their form since Darrell Clarke has taken over has been excellent.

For the third time in a week, Shrewsbury played pretty well and probably did not deserve to lose against Wigan – as Matt Smith provided the game’s decisive goal just before the hour-mark to secure victory for the visitors.

The last 15 minutes of the game, including 11 minutes of added-on time, was like a siege of the Wigan goal as Town put countless crosses into the area with the Latics defenders consistently heading them away.