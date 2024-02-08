Shrewsbury boss says team must show one key characteristic with tough schedule on horizon

Results went against Paul Hurst’s men on Tuesday night and those results leave them just three points clear of the relegation zone.

Fleetwood, who a few weeks back looked doomed, beat Bristol Rovers 2-0 away from home to register their second consecutive victory.

Exeter City went three points clear of Town as they got a shock result against promotion-chasing Peterborough – beating Darren Ferguson’s side 2-1.

And Reading, despite horrendous off-field issues, seem to be getting it right on the pitch as they beat Stevenage 1-0. That makes it four without defeat for Ruben Selles’ men, who also beat Derby during that run.

The results leave Town in 17th place in the League One table and it is currently anyone’s guess who will go down this season.

Carlisle look as if they are gone. They have just 20 points from their 30 games, and Cheltenham also look as if they will have a long way back.