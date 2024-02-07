Paul Hurst gives hope to Shrewsbury outcasts

In Paul Hurst’s first game in charge against Northampton, Joe Anderson did not make the 18-man team-sheet. And then on Saturday against Cambridge, Noahn Kenneh, Max Mata and Tunmise Sobowale joined Anderson in missing out.

The Town head coach says the decisions are ‘not personal’ and the ‘door is not closed’ for them to make a return.

He said: “I am going to have to upset some people, but it is not personal. If there ever is a situation like that, they will know it is personal, and we will have those discussions.

“But at the minute, whether it is someone coming back in, having those options from the bench to give the team or myself more ability to change things. Unfortunately, a couple of players will miss out, but the doors is not closed for them, certainly.