Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury fans have reason to be upbeat despite defeat

Everyone was really excited following the result against Northampton. He had made an immediate impact, and fans would have been intrigued to see if that could be maintained.

He had a bit more time working with the players last week, but it just was not to be.

I do not think they did a lot wrong, I think Cambridge played well. They were resolute in the second half, and they restricted Shrewsbury to a small number of chances.

Obviously, we would like to think Town are good enough to blow them away and score three or four goals, but realistically when you look at the squad the head coach has got to work with, it is always going to be hard to really go and score that amount of goals. From watching the last two games, I think there has been some really positive changes in the way they are trying to play.

Off the ball, I think they are pressing with a lot more intensity higher up the pitch and trying to win the ball back in better areas.