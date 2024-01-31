Shrewsbury Town debrief: A dream start - but what next for Salop?

Before kick-off at Sixfields, Salop had been in a tough spot, having lost seven out of their eight matches across all competitions.

But whatever Hurst and his assistant Chris Doig did in training last week it revitalised Shrewsbury, and they were excellent against the Cobblers getting their 2-0 victory – here are the main talking points from that game.

Goals

Salop scored a third of their away league goals in one game at the weekend. Town’s troubles putting the ball in the back of the net have been there for all to see so far this season – before kick-off, they had managed just 18 in their 28 League One games.

The biggest issue they have had is creating clear-cut chances, but that was not a problem in Northampton as they created enough to win multiple games of football.

If they had won 4-0 it would not have flattered them, and Hurst will hope that his side can maintain that when they head into their next clash against Cambridge this weekend.

System