Paul Hurst outlines what he wants to give Shrewsbury Town fans

Salop produced one of their best performances of the season at Northampton at the weekend as they comfortably beat the Cobblers 2-0.

It was the start of Hurst’s second stint in charge of the Shropshire side, which could not have got off to a better start as Dan Udoh and Chey Dunkley scored the pivotal goals in the second half against a Northampton side who lost for the first time in 2024.

Hurst and his players celebrated with the travelling Shrewsbury fans at full-time, and he revealed he wants them to ‘enjoy’ following their team.

He said: “I hope so. I want them to enjoy watching their team. Which you know, perhaps from some of the comments or whatever, has perhaps not been the case, or they have found it hard.

“They still go because that is what we do when you are a true supporter, you go through thick and thin, and you are always worried if you do not go that you might miss out.

“On Saturday, the ones that turned up certainly did not miss out, and the players responded to that as well.”

Hurst’s players turned it on at Sixfields last weekend, but the challenge for them now is to back that up at home.

They take on Cambridge United this weekend and it will be Hurst’s first game in charge at the Meadow since the play-off semi-final win against Charlton in 2017/18.