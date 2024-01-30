Dave Edwards: Paul Hurst looks the right man to bring Shrewsbury together

When you look at who is available, I think they’ve made the right decision in Paul Hurst, and I said the same before the win on Saturday.

Shrewsbury were spiralling a little bit towards that relegation zone and momentum is a really difficult thing to shift. It was the right decision to make a change and definitely the right decision for Hurst to come in.

He has the ability to get the best reaction out of the players. It’s almost a quick fix, just to make sure they are safe this season, and then move into next season and rebuild.

I also felt the majority of the fans would like Hurst back. Naturally, when you bring a football club together like that, better things happen. Getting the fans onside and excited again, it made sense for Hurst to come back in. He knows the football club.

And he certainly got that reaction with a convincing away performance at Northampton. It was the best away performance of the season and probably one of the best displays of the season overall.

He hasn’t had a lot of time on the training ground to make things work, so it’s testament to him, his staff and the players.