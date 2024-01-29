Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst reveals January deadline week expectations

The boss had a dream return to the dugout on Saturday as his side eased to victory in Northampton, getting a 2-0 victory over the Cobblers.

Hurst was only named head coach in the middle of last week, and he now has just a couple of days to bring any reinforcements in ahead of the window closing on Thursday.

And when asked by the Shropshire Star what the prospects of business are, he played it down.

He said: “I do not, in all honesty, think we are going to be able to do as much as I would like.

“That is nothing against the lads that are here, but you maybe just look at your team, and you maybe want a few more options.

“In a lot of ways, it is big with Tom (Bloxham) coming back because he played last week and has played again.

“He is not in my mind a winger-winger, but he gives a different sort of option out there, and he plays there.

“One thing he does give us is good delivery, I thought he put some excellent balls into the box.

“I have ideas about what positions I want to strengthen, but there are a lot of ifs and buts around what we can and can’t do.

“There will be a lot of conversations. I’ve just spoken to Micky (director of football Micky Moore).

“We will be at games and then we will see what happens. There are a few situations that we are looking at. I don’t envisage wholesale changes.

“What’s become apparent very quickly is that we haven’t got a lot to work with. But we will try our best because I still think an addition or two could give us a different dynamic. There a couple of lads who are already in the squad that help provide competition – competition that we are going to need between now and the end of the season.”

All window Town have been in pursuit of Nathan Fraser – a striker who plays for Wolves. But with time passing by, that deal looks increasingly more unlikely.

He said: “We have spoken, and I have done my own work, and it’s all been positive. But my understanding is that it’s unlikely because of Wolves’ situation.

“If that changes, I am told we will be the first to know, so we will see.

“But we can’t just hang our hat on one player. We have got to look at everybody. Let’s not rule anybody out even if it looks unlikely because things can change very quickly.

“We might get a big bid for a player of ours. You’ve got to be ready to act if you choose to try and do some business.”