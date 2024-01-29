Ollie Westbury's Shrewsbury ratings v Northampton: Sevens and eights for Salop

Marko Marosi 7

Back in the team after missing out against Peterborough through injury. He was quiet here with little to do other than one save in the second half, which he kept out.

Morgan Feeney 8

Paul Hurst switched to a back four in this one which meant Feeney had to play at right-back. He adjusted really well and also provided an attacking outlet down the right side.

Chey Dunkley 8

The Town skipper defended well and popped up with his fourth goal of the season. He will be pleased with how his fellow defenders kept the Cobblers out.

Aaron Pierre 7

Perhaps a surprise selection to see the experienced man at the heart of the back four, but he rewarded Hurst’s faith in him with a very solid display.

Mal Benning 7

Looks more comfortable at left-back than he does on at wing-back. He got forward well and defended OK too. He is getting better and better.

Carl Winchester 8

Anchored the midfield, and he looked more like the player we saw last season under Steve Cotterill. He demonstrated his passing range and was good on the ball.

Taylor Perry 7

Played as a number eight and did OK. He will be disappointed he did not get a goal when he was through one-on-one in closing stages.

Tom Bayliss 7

He has not played much football of late. It was his first start since the end of November, and he got better and better as the game wore on.

Jordan Shipley 8

He was excellent at Sixfields. Involved in everything. He almost scored a wonder goal in the first half directly from a corner and he looked back to his best.

Tom Bloxham 7

Had several opportunities to score, but did not take them. He was a real handful on the right and his delivery was excellent.

Dan Udoh 8

Back in the team and back in the goals. Another who looked like a different player.

Substitutes

Tunmise Sobowale (Bloxham 80), Ryan Bowman (Udoh 82), Nohan Kenneh (Bayliss 82). Not used: Burgoyne, Idowu, Sraha, Mata.