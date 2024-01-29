Analysis: Shrewsbury are transformed as Paul Hurst works his old magic

Town have been in a really difficult spot of late, but a 2-0 win against the Cobblers was just the remedy for fans who have had little to cheer so far this campaign.

Heading into the game against Northampton, Shrews were on a really difficult run, which had seen them lose seven out of their last eight games across all competitions.

Their goalscoring record in League One, before this game, had been terrible. Town had only managed to score 18 times in their 28 games before a ball was kicked at Sixfields.

These underwhelming statistics and Shrews’ general form had led to former head coach Matt Taylor and his assistant Marcus Bignot losing their jobs last weekend after the defeat against Peterborough United.

This led to the return of Hurst, who can only be described as a club legend after he guided them to a third-placed League One finish in 2017/2018 while also getting them to two Wembley finals.

Micky Moore and chairman Roland Wycherley quickly pounced on the former manager, who had been out of work since he left Grimsby earlier this season.

After his unveiling in the middle of the week, it left him with just two days to meet his new players and prepare them for the trip to Northampton.

The Cobblers were in terrific form, winning three out of their last four matches, including a midweek victory over struggling Charlton Athletic.