Shrewsbury won't panic in transfer market says key figure

Salop’s new head coach will oversee the first game of his second stint in charge of the Shropshire side today when they go to Sixfields to take on Northampton.

Shrewsbury have 21 senior first-team squad members, and despite trying to add reinforcements this month, they have found business hard to do.

Micky Moore is the director of football, and his main task is recruitment, but Moore says it is going to be a joint job to find players.

“If Paul identifies the players, he identifies them,” said Moore. “It doesn’t always have to be me who identifies them, as Paul can do that as well.

“Paul is very experienced, and it will not take him a long time to see what we are looking for or what we need.

“We will be having lots of conversations, and we will keep trying to spin plates, and I have said it all long, there is a domino effect in football it hasn’t started yet.

“I know it sounds silly when you’re a week away, but it always picks up the last week. And I know patience is one thing football fans don’t want, and we don’t want, in an ideal world we would bring them in.

“I have said it so many times and said it at the supporters’ parliament last week, I am not bringing a player in unless they are better than what we have got.

“If that means we stick with what we have, then we will stick with what we have.

“Knowing Paul as I do, if I said to him we want to bring in a player and he goes he’s not better with what we got, but yes, it will keep everyone happy, we are not going to do that.

“We have to believe they are better than what we have got, and that can be the only way we do it.”

Town have been in for Crystal Palace forward Ademola Ola-Adebomi throughout January.

But Hurst thought he was not the right fit for the club, and therefore and he has since moved to Burton.

“It has been well documented with the players we were after as there was no secret out there as we have had players in the building, and it’s one of the worst kept secrets in football who were after,” Moore continued.

“We have obviously lost one of those (targets) as he has gone to another League One club.

“I met Paul on Monday to tell him exactly where we are at in terms of the players that were on our list and who we are looking at.

“We had a conversation, and Paul did some work around the players that we spoke about and the one that has gone to another League One club. Paul didn’t think he was the right one for us, so we didn’t sign him.

“There was no issue or problems with that. We have sat down and brainstormed in terms of what players were out there and what a Paul Hurst player will look like and we had five or six hours together on Monday.

“We will have to work very, very quickly to see if we can deliver what he wants, but Paul will have a real good knowledge of players as he has a good eye for a player as his record shows that.”