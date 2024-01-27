Paul Hurst owes gratitude to key Shrewsbury figure

The former Grimsby manager will take charge of his first game of his second stint at Town today as they visit Northampton.

Hurst, who had an incredibly successful previous tenure at the club, guiding them to a third-placed League One finish, left for Ipswich at the end of the 2017/18 season.

He says he feels he owes Wycherley, and he hopes to repay the faith he and Micky Moore have placed in him by allowing him to come back to Shropshire.

“I will hold my hand up and say leaving here was kind of the most difficult thing I have done in football,” he said. “And people can think I am saying that because I am back, that is up to them. I can only speak honestly, and I know the people who know me well know that, my wife for one 100 per cent knows that. I feel like I kind of owe him, in truth, and I hope I can repay the faith that he has put in me.”

And Hurst said he has kept in touch with the chairman since his departure almost six years ago. “We have,” when asked if they have kept in touch. “He has not been on the phone every day or anything like that, but I have always known that when anything good is happening or I have a big game coming up I have always had a message. Round about festive periods, he always got in touch, I have always wanted him to do well.”