Northampton 0 Shrewsbury 2 - Report

It was only Town's third away win of the season in League One, courtesy of two second half goals - but it should have been more.

It was a competitive first half, with the best chance falling to Salop's Tom Bloxham, but the winger hit the post from close range.

Hurst's men went up a gear after the break though, and after a succession of chances, they took the lead through their talisman Daniel Udoh, with a deflected shot from distance.

More chances followed for the Shropshire side as they dominated the game, and Dunkley secured the points with just over 10 minutes to go in the match to head beyond Lee Burge.

Town had lost seven of their last eight before this game, but on this performance, you would have no idea how.

They blunted Northampton and created as many chances in one game as it has felt like they have had all season on the road as Taylor Perry failed to convert a one-on-one right at the death.

It could not have gone any better for the returning Hurst though, who got the performance and the result from his team at Northampton and he will hope to see more of it in the weeks and months to come.

ANALYSIS

Hurst opted for a change in formation for his first game in charge of the club in his second spell.

Shrewsbury moved away from their regular back five, switching to a 4-3-3 formation at Sixfields.

Morgan Feeney played a right-back, alongside Aaron Pierre, Chey Dunkley and Mal Benning.

And there was a first start for Tom Bayliss since the end of November after he injured his ankle in Salop's 4-0 hammering at Blackpool.

Carl Winchester of Shrewsbury Town and Taylor Perry of Shrewsbury Town and William Hondermarck of Northampton Town (AMA)

He played with Carl Winchester and Taylor Perry, while Jordan Shipley and Tom Bloxham, both played on the wings as they did at London Road last weekend.

And there was a return for Dan Udoh, who had been missing with a knee injury since he went off against Cheltenham on Boxing Day.

Town's players were eager to impress their new boss starting the game brightly.

And they could have been awarded a penalty when the returning Bayliss was bundled over in the box by Kieron Bowie.

The referee was well-placed - and you have seen penalties given for far less - but either way, he waved play on.

The hosts had the majority of the ball, but Town looked relatively solid in their shape, and Northampton did very little with their possession.

Clear-cut chances were few and far between. Jordan Shipley went close with a volley after a cross-field corner, and there were a few other promising moments.

Bowie should have done better when just outside the area. Pierre had given him too much space, but he sliced his effort into the Shrewsbury fans behind the goal.

The best moment of the half for either side fell to Bloxham with just two minutes to go until half-time.

Udoh pulled the ball back to the winger, and from 10 yards out, his effort hit the post before hitting the recovering defender on the line and somehow staying out.

Salop started the second half brightly, and they had a succession of chances with Shipley, Benning and Perry all going close.

And just before the hour mark, they took a much-deserved lead when the returning Udoh fired in from distance.

Carl Winchester of Shrewsbury Town and Mitch Pinnock of Northampton Town (AMA)

It was his first goal since the 2-1 win against Port Vale at the end of November and came courtesy of bright play from Bloxham and Feeney before his deflected effort snuck into the corner.

Substitute Tony Springett kept Marko Marosi on his toes when his fierce effort needed to be stopped down the keeper's left.

It has been a difficult campaign for Salop, but in Hurst's first game in charge, they really turned it on.

Udoh fired straight at Burge from distance, and then Dunkley powered a header at the keeper from close range, which really should have given them some breathing space.

More than 700 Shrews fans made the trip to Northampton, and they were delighted by what they saw from their side after what has been a really tough run in the League.

Town continued to have attack after attack, Bloxham and Bayliss both missing opportunities, but they finally gave themselves a cushion when Dunkley headered home.

It was almost identical to the effort he missed not 10 minutes earlier, but this time he found the corner, and Town comfortably held on for three points.

Shrews: Marosi, Feeney, Pierre, Dunkley, Benning, Winchester, Bayliss (Kenneh 82), Perry, Shipley, Bloxham (Sobowale 80), Udoh (Bowman 82).

Subs: Burgoyne, Kenneh, Mata, Bowman, Idowu, Sraha, Sobowale.

Northampton: Burge, McGowan (Lintott 56), Guthrie, Hoskins, Pinnock, Willis (Monthe 75), Simpson (Springett 52), Bowie, Leonard, Hondemarck (Apprere 75), Brough.

Subs: Appere, Monthe, Lintott, Haynes, Abimbola, Springett, Moulden.

