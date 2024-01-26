Ollie Westbury's predicted Shrewsbury XI vs Northampton

The first game of a new era is always intriguing. What changes will Paul Hurst make to the side that lost 2-1 last time out at Peterborough?

And will he change the formation? All things we can only really guess at this stage.

Given the fact he preferred to play with a back four during his previous time with the club, I expect him to revert back to that and play 4-2-3-1.

Harry Burgoyne

With there being no pre-match press conference, it is hard to know how fit Marko Marosi is. Burgoyne did well last week, so he will fill in if he is still not fit.

Morgan Feeney

With Elliott Bennett out injured, Feeney is the only option at right-back. Although he is a centre-half by trade, he can fill in here.

Chey Dunkley