Late heartbreak for Shrewsbury Town as they exit the cup

Shrewsbury travelled to Sphinx Drive to face the side battling relegation in the West Midlands Premier and took the lead through captain Vikki Owen after 17 minutes.

The hosts continued to push forward, and broke Salop hearts late on with a 90th-minute winner that sent them through to the semi-finals.

AFC Telford United had better luck in the Division One Cup, thrashing Hereford Pegasus 5-2 on home soil. Abigail Beady grabbed a hat-trick while Megan Jones and Jessica Davis also found the net in a convincing second round victory.

In the Staffordshire Premier League, Francesca Scott’s hat-trick helped Whitchurch Alport to a 7-0 thrashing at Rushall Olympic.

Rosa-Ann Cooper (two), Caitlyn Smith and Tabitha Matthews’ goals had put the visitors 4-0 up, before three goals in less than 10 minutes for Scott completed the rout late on.

Elsewhere in the division, Allscott Heath’s troubles continued as they lost 4-0 at home to Hednesford Town.

In the Shropshire Super League, AFC Telford United Reserves hammered Market Drayton Tigers 8-0 thanks to goals from Jessica Sayers (three), Abby Price (two), Tania Prior, Frances Creen and Nicola Durnall. Mollie Lenc scored five for Worthen Juniors in their 7-2 win over Shrewsbury Up & Comers, while Broseley won 5-1 at Meresiders and Allscott Heath Development beat Ellesmere Rangers 1-0.

And in the Adran Welsh Premier, The New Saints lost 4-1 to Barry Town United.