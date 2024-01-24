Shrewsbury Town’s new boss will find his in-tray needs clearing

Paul Hurst has been linked with the job, and at the moment he has held initial talks with Shrewsbury. He is understood to be keen on a return to Shropshire.

But he inherits a side that is sliding down the bottom of the League One table – they are in the midst of a relegation battle.

Town are currently 19th in League One, seven points clear of the relegation places, but the teams below them have games in hand.

What five things does the new boss need to address to turn Town’s form around?

Goal-scoring

The obvious one. Shrewsbury’s record in front of goal this season has, quite frankly, been awful. They have scored just 18 goals in their 28 league clashes, and that is just not good enough.

It means they are the lowest scorers in the entire Football League.

The issues run a lot deeper than just the goals, as there are clear creativity issues, too.

In some games Town have created opportunities – but they need to create more than just a few chances in a game, as League One footballers are unlikely to put every chance they get in the net.

One of the first jobs of the new boss is to address this. Without an improvement in front of goal they are going to find it difficult to win football matches.