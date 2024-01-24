Paul Hurst reveals long running Shrewsbury Town ambition after Croud Meadow return

The 49-year-old has made a sensational return to the Croud Meadow following the sacking of Matt Taylor - six years after taking Salop to the League One play-off final.

In his only full season in charge at the club, Hurst guided Salop to a third placed finish and an EFL Trophy final, before departing for Ipswich Town.

Spells at Scunthorpe United and most recently Grimsby Town have followed - before Hurst was heavily linked to the Town vacancy earlier this week following the departure of Taylor.

And after being unveiled as the club's new manager for a second time, Hurst insisted he had no doubts he wanted to return.

He also explained how he wanted to work with Roland Wycherley again and feels like he 'owes' the Salop chairman.

He said: "None at all, I'm honest and real to think there isn't many League One jobs I could have got, very few in truth.

"I think it is about managing resources and situations rather than levels, and it was never in doubt that I wanted to come back.

"I have looked at the situation and the situation would not have made a difference, I wanted to work for the chairman again and represent the football club.

"I have always had a good relationship with the chairman, I've always wanted him to do well.

"When I left it was the most difficult thing I have done in football and people may think I'm only saying that because I'm back, but I am speaking honestly and people who know me know what.

"I feel like I kind of owe him in truth and I hope I can repay his faith."

Hurst departed Salop days after their play-off final defeat to Rotherham - with former chief executive Brian Caldwell saying he believed had 'gone on behind the scenes', before his departure was confirmed.

He also said he was 'looking for a bit of loyalty' from the former Salop boss.

And Hurst addressed that 2018 departure, explaining: "I understand to a degree, and I think people can understand why I made the decision.

"At that point everything had gone well for me in management and maybe I needed a few bad experiences for different reasons.

"It did leave a bit of scar and these things are part of life. You learn from things and fortunately I now have a chance to come back and work with a lot of good people and I hope I can bring the good times back."