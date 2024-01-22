Shrewsbury Town hold discussions with Paul Hurst

Hurst is currently the favourite with the bookmakers to replace Matt Taylor, who was sacked on Sunday after Town's 2-1 loss to Peterborough.

Town have drawn up a shortlist of candidates to fill the void, but the former Grimsby manager could be a popular appointment with Shrewsbury fans due to his previous time with the club.

During that stint, Town went to Wembley twice losing the EFL Trophy final to Lincoln, and the play-off final to Rotherham.

But it was an immensely successful season for the club as they finished third in the League One table.

And due to this, it would be a popular decision to bring him back to the club.

Other names linked with the job are Michael Duff – the former Barnsley, Swansea and Cheltenham Town manager.

He has worked with Town's director of football Micky Moore before as they were at the Robins together, however, he may have his sights set on another Championship job or a high-end League One move.

Other names mentioned online are former Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner and former Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy.

Sean Parrish is currently taking first training as the club are making an appointment with the game against Northampton in League One on the horizon.

Town are in a desperate plight at the moment having lost seven out of their last eight games across all competitions while currently being the lowest scores in the entire EFL.

They sit 19th in the League One table with a seven-point cushion on the relegation places but the sides below them have games in hand - while Cheltenham have three.

After Northampton Town have a game against Cambridge United at the Croud Meadow before a difficult trip to Derby and a home tie against Barnsley.

Meanwhile, Salop forward Aiden O'Brien has returned from his loan spell at Sutton.

He made 29 appearances for the Us across all competitions and scored twice.