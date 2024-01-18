"Play him or loan him!" Strong verdict on Shrewsbury youngster

After 24 League Two appearances, the Town youngster was called back from his loan with the Morecambe and Shrewsbury Town are now deciding what the plans are for the remaining six months of the season.

The club may want to wait and see who they can bring in before making a decision on where Bloxham’s future will be in the next six months – but another loan move would surely suit all parties.

One thing that is for sure is that he will not be sold this month – Matt Taylor clarified that in his press conference before Stevenage.

The Town head coach also stressed that if Bloxham were to spend the remainder of the season with his parent club then he would need to be starting, or finishing each game.