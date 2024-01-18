Matt Taylor worries players have too much of one thing

Shrewsbury Town signed Roland Idowu before the transfer window opened, but despite wanting to bring forwards to Shropshire they have struggled to get deals over the line.

Wolves’ Nathan Fraser and Crystal Palace’s Ademola Ola-Adebomi have been at the Meadow to watch games and despite the players being interested in a move to Town nothing has materialised as of yet.

And Taylor has explained that players have more power in January.

“All I can say on that is, talking from personal experience, I left Portsmouth and moved to Bolton in a January window,” he said.

“It gives the player more power, so the player is more in control than they are in the summer because what tends to happens is teams see what areas of the pitch they need to improve and therefore want to add.

“Whereas other teams do not want to lose those players because maybe they are a squad player where their parent club is.

“Having been through it myself as a player it is a great time to move.

“Why? Because you have a bit more power and that is the same at every level of football. I would not say we are struggling at the moment, as we could go and sign two or three players, but it is really important that we sign the right ones.”

And Town have their sights set on who they want.

“At the moment we have not got the targets that we want in the building but as everyone knows we have had two very exciting young forwards here,” added Taylor.

“We are just now waiting for those respective clubs to give us the go-ahead that we can sign both of them.

“But that is not a given, we do not know if something else might turn up. Maybe one of them gets an opportunity at Wolves or Palace? We don’t know that.

“There are lots of players out there and available but we have our specific targets and they are the ones that we are going after and hopefully we can get them in the building.”

Taylor’s Town make the trip to Peterborough United this weekend as another difficult game beckons.

Their away form in the league has been particularly poor with them only scoring three goals all season.