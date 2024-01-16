Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury need to set tempo

In a way, you could see this kind of day coming after last week and the brilliant atmosphere in the match against Wrexham, with the effort and the enthusiasm which was put into that game and the way they lost in such disappointing circumstances.

There was always a chance the game against Stevenage was likely to be a lot flatter and that proved to be just that.

The performance was off and when you look at the intensity which Shrewsbury played with, it was a long way off what they had managed seven days prior.

I have always felt that this Shrewsbury team has got really good characters in it, and I sense they are giving their all.

There is a difference between doing that and really setting a tempo.

Obviously, they did that against Wrexham, but on Saturday sadly they could not match it.