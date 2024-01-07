Wrexham's 'deserved' FA Cup win over Shrewsbury for the fans says Phil Parkinson

The Croud Meadow witnessed something of an upset as the League Two side got the better of the League One Shrews thanks to a Thomas O’Connor goal.

Parkinson said: “Today was a day for our supporters and not just the ones that were here but the ones back at home.

“It’s a local derby, and 16 years ago, Shrewsbury beat us to all but condemn the club to the National League.

“When you have had that pain of being a Wrexham fan during that period, it’s great that we give our supporters a day to celebrate.

“It was always going to be a tough game. I saw Shrewsbury play against Fleetwood, and I thought they played really well.

“They’re an established League One team, and it was interesting to see us go toe-to-toe with a team that were right up for the game.

“As the first half wore on, we looked better and better and I thought, in general, we controlled the second half.

“There was a couple of chances towards the end, but we rode our luck with those, but we probably deserved it with the effort the lads have given us today.”