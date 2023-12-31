Ollie Westbury's predicted Shrewsbury line-up vs Fleetwood
Shrewsbury Town boss Matt Taylor and his team were on the receiving end of boos after their defeat at Burton.
Plus
Published
Failure to pick up points against Fleetwood will only compound Salop fans' festive misery.
But he will have to navigate injury troubles to do so, here Ollie Westbury gives his predicted lineup.
1. Marosi Marosi
Blameless at Burton. He will be in goal.
2. Morgan Feeney
Came back into the side on Friday night and I expect him to keep his place.
3. Chey Dunkley
No doubt about the Town skipper's passion and he cares deeply, not going right for him or his team at the moment.