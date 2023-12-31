Matt Taylor's message to Shrewsbury Town fans

The team were on the receiving end of loud boos on Friday evening after their fourth consecutive League One loss.

The game against Burton Albion ended 1-0 and there were toxic chants aimed at the Salop head coach from the travelling faithful at full-time.

When asked about the reaction of the supporters, Taylor told the Shropshire Star he ‘understands’ how football works.

He said: “You can shout at me as much as you want, but stick with the players. My role and responsibility, and a big part of my job, is to remove a lot of the pressure from the players, I understand football as I have been in it a long time. Football does crazy things to people emotionally. If the fans are looking to blame someone they are going to blame me, and I have no issue with that.

“I understand it, but the one thing I would say is stick with the players because they are going to need you.

“Come Monday if we win a game of football everything changes – that is how crazy football is.

“I understand their frustration, is it nice to stand there and hear that? No – from a human point of view – but from a football point of view it is part of the job.”

Shrewsbury have scored just two goals in their last six League One games and their overall scoring record is no better either having netted just 14 times in their 25 clashes so far. They remain seven points clear of the relegation places and Fleetwood – who have just parted company with manager Lee Johnson – visit the Meadow next.

Taylor admits his side are in the midst of a ‘difficult patch’ but wants the fans to support the players.

“You have to have broad shoulders to do this job and that is the reality of it,” he added. “Am I happy they are screaming at me and not the players? Yes, as I want the players to feel free and the players to perform.

“We are in a difficult patch of results at the moment, it is difficult because as you stand there as the leader of the group, that is great, what is really difficult is that you cannot step over that white line like you used to as a player. So you cannot directly impact what happens on the pitch.

“So you have to put trust in your players and the players are the ones who need to step up to the plate now and they are the ones who are missing opportunities and not doing the jobs at set plays.”