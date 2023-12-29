Matt Taylor understands Shrewsbury fans' frustrations and highlights 'unforseen issues' after fourth straight defeat

Salop fell to their fourth successive loss at The Pirelli Stadium thanks to Beryly Lubala's goal in the 16th minute.

Town were booed off at the end of the game and there were toxic scenes in the away end as they failed to score in another League One game.

But the Town boss has no issues with the reaction of the Shrews fan who had travelled to watch their team.

He said: "You can hear their frustrations tonight and I have no issues with that, but you have to understand where we are.

"Look this football club did really well last season, with a different group of players and where we are right now with the players we have available we are at full stretch.

"In terms of who is available to be picked. We knew and I knew the job would be tough, but what we did not expect is all of these unforeseen issues that we would pick up injuries.

"No one can legislate, you would argue that some of your better players in the squad are not available to be selected.

"Look at the loans, it has been a bizarre sequence of events that have got us to this point but what are we are still seven points clear of the relegation zone.

"And that does not mean to say that that is what we are trying to avoid this season it is just understanding, that we have relied on the last 13 or 14 players for the last two months and that is what is really killing us.

"We try and freshen up the team today, some of the players have not played a lot of football."

Town have only managed to score 14 goals this season and he said that is the area of the pitch where they have to improve.

"We have to get players in that will impact the team," he said.

"If I look at the areas where we are not hitting the numbers that we want to to this point us up front.

"We need some strikers in the building who can put the ball in the back of the net. That final moment is just not good enough. There is that level of inconsistency and that obviously concerns me, it concerns the supporters and I am sure everyone would agree with that.

"We need a bit of help, but there are a lot of good players that we are looking but if they are good other clubs will be looking at them as well."