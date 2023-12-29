Burton v Shrewsbury - Match preview

It simply was not good enough against Cheltenham Town and the Robins were more than worthy 2-0 winners.

Matt Taylor will be looking for a reaction from his team now. Three defeats on the spin and only one goal in those matches does not make for pretty reading.

They are, without question, up against it from an injury perspective. Dan Udoh and Taylor Perry both limping off in the final stages of the game in Gloucestershire did little to make Boxing Day feel any less bleak.

Perry has a gash on his shin, while Udoh picked up a knee problem, and when you add that to the eight other players they have out injured it is making Taylor’s job incredibly challenging.

If the pair are not fit to play then, as Taylor said himself post-Cheltenham, who knows what they will do selection-wise and there could be a first league start for Luca Whitney.

It is hard to get too excited by Town at the moment. With the injury crisis it is hard to see where this run of results ends without getting some of the club’s more experienced forward players back into the group.