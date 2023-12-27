Police investigating alleged racial abuse towards former Shrewsbury Town striker Carlton Morris

The striker, who played 54 times for Salop in the 2017/18 season, complained of a comment made from the home crowd late in the second half, which left him "pretty angry", and the police have spoken to him.

It soured what was a great day for Morris as he came off the bench to create two own goals in four minutes which earned the Hatters a vital 3-2 victory in the crunch basement Premier League battle at Bramall Lane.

Luton boss and former Telford manager Rob Edwards explained that South Yorkshire Police are investigating.

He said: "There was an alleged racist comment, the police are dealing with that, they have spoken to Carlton and got his take on it, so it is with them now; I have no more comment on it.

"He is alright - he was, at the time, pretty angry but he seems fine now."

Sheffield United are assisting police and reiterated the club's "zero-tolerance approach" to racism.

"Once the club had been aware of the alleged incident, an investigation was instigated, and we are now in dialogue with South Yorkshire Police and Luton Town FC, and we thank both for their assistance," read a club statement.

"The club would like to again reiterate we take a zero-tolerance approach to racism and stands firmly against all forms of discrimination.

"There is no place for this behaviour in football, or society as a whole."

United boss Chris Wilder added: "There was a comment that was made and the referee came over to speak to me and Rob from a racial point of view, which is obviously not great if found to be the case."

Morris was seen talking to Sam Allison - who became the first black referee to officiate a Premier League match in 15 years - and the fourth official on the sidelines and later the Luton striker said he had reported the incident straightaway.

He told Amazon Prime: "The Premier League have been great at telling us protocols and explaining that to us. I heard something from the crowd in the front row unfortunately and I just knew it's best to get that reported straight away and let them deal with it from there."