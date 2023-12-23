Town’s fan-tastic support is appreciated by boss

Following the defeat to Portsmouth, Salop have two home games either side of short trips to Cheltenham and Burton, to take the team into the New Year.

But Taylor is aware of how expensive modern football is for supporters and appreciates any fans that can make the journeys to follow the team.

“The one thing I can’t question is their loyalty to the team,” Taylor said.

“We’ve had periods this season where things haven’t gone as well as we want and results haven’t been exactly those which we’d hope for

“But the fans have been really good. I look back to last Saturday and they didn’t stop singing, for the whole game, and that says a lot about the supporters and their feeling and thoughts towards the players.

“I urge our supporters if they can to come and watch and support us if they can, but I’m also acutely aware at the moment of where we are in the world, football is probably at times not a top priority. It’s expensive to travel, expensive to buy a ticket, you want to have an experience while you are there.

“But if our fans and supporters can get along to any games, then it will boost the players’ morale 100 per cent.

“When you join a club or go to a new area, you don’t necessarily understand as soon as you walk in the relationship supporters have with the players. Then when you see, live and witness it – it’s really important for the players that the supporters get down and support.

“I know in the training ground when I speak to the players just how much they enjoy that camaraderie they have and I know those that can will come and support us and we’ll do all we can to put in a performance in every game away from home, but let’s start with a performance at home against Peterborough on Saturday.”