Shrewsbury 1 Peterborough 2 - Report

Town took the lead when Jordan Shipley's cross got the better of Peterborough keeper Nicholas Bilokapic just before the hour mark - it gave the wing-back his first league goal of the season.

But Darren Ferugson's side hit back when Ricky-Jade Jones - who had missed two sitters before the break - levelled the score.

And Posh, who were comfortably the better side on a blustery day in Shrophisre, completed their comeback 13 minutes from time when Hector Kyprianou gave the visitors the lead for the first time in the game.

Town had their best chance of the clash right at the death as Chey Dunkley hit the bar - but the visitors left as worthy winners.

ANALYSIS

Town began the day in 13th place in League One and were looking to add to their points tally before the halfway stage of the season.

Given the instability in the summer, it has been a moderately successful opening to the campaign.

It was a quiet opening 15 minutes at the Meadow as Town sat deep and allowed their visitors to dominate the ball.

Nohan Kenneh of Shrewsbury Town and Joel Randall of Peterborough United (AMA)

Shrews' luck with injuries has been abject this season, and that got worse when Aaron Pierre went off with what looked like a hamstring injury.

It meant Morgan Feeney, who had dropped out of the starting XI for Elliott Bennett, came on in his more familiar role on the right side of the back three.

It was a very windy day in Shropshire, with the conditions making life difficult for both sets of players.

Peterborough, who started the day in second place, were the brighter though - they looked accomplished in possession and they had two big chances to lead.

Ricky-Jade Jones twice went through on goal. The first time he scuffed his effort hopelessly wide, and then the second time he smashed it over the bar.

Town had a couple of bright moments going forward, but they were few and far between against good opponents.

Matt Taylor's side had a bit more about them after the break, and they took the lead just before the hour mark.

Jordan Shipley whipped in a cross, which wrong-footed Nicholas Bilokapic and went straight in off the inside of the post.

Daniel Udoh of Shrewsbury Town and Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United (AMA)

Town were only ahead for a few moments though as the division's leading scorers at the start of the day hit back.

It was third time lucky for Jones after he wasted his two previous opportunities, but he was much more composed this time converting after a good ball by Kyprianou.

And Kyprianou went from provider to scorer 13 minutes from time as he completed the comeback to give Posh the lead for the first time in the game.

Moments after coming on David Ajiboye got the better of Shipley, and the Cyrpus international was there to turn it home.

They could have scored more as Harrison Burrows hit the post and Jones smashed another chance over the bar.

Town's best moment came from their captain Chey Dunkley as he headed against the bar in stoppage time.

Teams

Shrews: Marosi, Dunkley, Pierre (Feeney 17), Anderson, Shipley, Bennett, Winchester, Kenneh, Perry (Benning 77), Bowman (Mata 69), Udoh.

Subs: Burgoyne, Benning, Sobowale, Loughran, Feeney, Mata, Whitney.

Peterborough: Bilokapic, Burrows, Edwards, Knight, Mason-Clark, Poku (Havilland 90), Randall (Ajiboye 74), Jones, Kyprianou, Collins, Kioso.

Subs: Talley, Katongo, Crichlow, Havilland, Clarke-Harris, Ajiboye, Mothersille.