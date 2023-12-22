Shrewsbury v Peterborough - Match preview

Having fallen to leaders Portsmouth last weekend, it is the turn of second-placed Peterborough United to visit Croud Meadow tomorrow.

It begins a run of four fixtures in 10 days over the festive and new year period before the giant FA Cup showdown with rivals Wrexham comes on the horizon. Town’s run of games over Christmas sees local trips to Cheltenham on Boxing Day and Burton three days later, before the visit of Fleetwood on New Year’s Day. All three are currently 19th or below in the table.

But first it’s Darren Ferguson’s Posh to visit Shropshire in another testing clash for Taylor’s troops, who sit 13th. Ferguson has spoken this week of how Shrewsbury’s low goal tally (13 in 22 games) and league position has left him somewhat perplexed. Home boss Taylor, meanwhile, wants to see his side more difficult to break down – a quality he believes has served Shrewsbury well this term, but evaded them as Pompey netted three unanswered goals last time out.

“They’re a really good team with a load of pace, power, athleticism, energy and youth in their team, coupled with some experience,” Taylor said of tomorrow’s visitors.

“They have a group of players that look hungry, as if they’ve got that real desire to be successful.