Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury showed a 'lack of adventure' in Portsmouth defeat

Portsmouth are in a really good place at the moment – they are playing some good football and are deservedly top of the table.

You look at their squad, players on the bench, it’s far superior to Town’s options, so it wasn’t a very surprising outcome.

But Shrewsbury will still be disappointed by the manner of the performance – it was short of the standards in recent weeks that had got results.

The timing of the first goal didn’t help, just before half-time. You want to get in at the interval at 0-0, the gameplan intact, hard to beat, work for set-pieces or counters. It was a disappointing, sloppy goal to concede.

But Pompey scored a couple of good goals in the second half and were well worth their win.