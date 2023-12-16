Resilient Shrewsbury Town’s will to win no surprise to boss Matt Taylor

Town have won eight of their League One games so far this season and five of those have been by 1-0 scorelines.

Taylor admits that does not surprise him but says it does reinforce what he already knows about his players.

“They are finding ways in which to win games of football, when we get your noses in front,” the Town head coach said.

“When you read between the lines, what that statistic tells me is probably something I know already about this group, and that is their resilience levels.

“By the way we have done it at times this year when we have gone behind and come back to win.

“Look, the group that we have got here are together, which is massive, and that stat tells me that, but it also tells me that they have huge belief in each other.”