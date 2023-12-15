Shrewsbury Town's Aaron Pierre signs new contract

The defender, who has played a huge part in Town's four-match unbeaten run, has put pen to paper on a deal that will keep him in Shropshire until the end of the season.

Pierre originally signed on a short-term deal in October, and while building up his fitness had to bide his time as he waited for a place in the team.

"Aaron has worked really hard," Taylor said when asked about Pierre extending his stay at Town.

"He has signed a contract until the end of the season. I'm really pleased with that.

"I think when he came into the building, physically he was a long way from where I knew him and where he wanted to be.

"What he has done is take his opportunity.

"He has got a contract until the end of the season and if you look at our recent results - he has been a big part of it.

"The challenge now for Aaron is to continue to play at those levels physically, technically and tactically.

"The one thing I love about him is his aggressiveness, his desire to succeed.

"He has got an unbelievable relationship here with the supporters. He loves the football club and you can see that every time he puts the shirt on."

During his second stint in Shropshire, the defender also made his 100th appearance for the club across all competitions, and he is pleased with the contribution he has made.

"Coming back to Shrewsbury has been amazing," Pierre said.

“The lads have been great with me and now I feel I’m really getting into the mix of things.

“Signing in October is a challenge for any player. I knew it would take me time to build my fitness and that it would be an uphill battle to get into the team.

“But I believe in myself, I believe in my talent and believe in what I can do.

“It was just about being patient and waiting for an opportunity.

“I’ve had that in recent weeks, and I’m really pleased I’ve been able to play some games and help the team achieve a really positive set of results.”