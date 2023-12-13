Shrewsbury boss looking to give hope to Salop kids

Salop are in the midst of an injury crisis with a large number of first-team players out of the squad after picking up various injuries.

That has resulted in some of the club’s younger players being called into action – and players like Jack Loughran, Jude Collins and Isaac Godwin have found themselves on the bench.

Loughran came on during Salop’s 3-2 FA Cup win against Notts County as an 89th-minute substitute for Dan Udoh.

And with the academy often playing at the Meadow on the artificial on the same day as when the first team are at home – Taylor and his coaching staff have taken the chance to go and take in some academy football.

“I have been to every game they are at and we have been at home,” he said about the under-18s. “I think that makes it six or seven times this season. It is not just me, Marcus (Bignot, assistant coach) has been and Sean (Parrish, first-team coach) go too, along with Micky (Moore, director of football) who is always there.