Matt Taylor hails 'exceptional' Shrewsbury

Town registered their third win in the last four games as they went four matches unbeaten at Adams Park on a windy afternoon in Buckinghamshire.

Taylor Perry, who was back in the team following hamstring tightness which saw him taken off at half-time against Port Vale, scored the all-important goal in the 41st minute of the game.

Taylor said: "That is a brilliant three points for the football club.

"When I look at the last four games across all competitions, we have won three of them and we have drawn one.

"In the last two league games, we have kept two clean sheets.

"We are getting closer, to that which everyone at the club is striving for.

"I am really pleased with that, unbelievable goal from Taylor Perry, we want more of that from him.

"We spoke before the game, and I said it was important to have him back in and around the group and the squad.

"Then we made the call to put him back in the team, and he has performed really well, then we made the call to take him off.

"When you miss football, you do tire, but for him... exceptional, he has got to do it more often.

"But if you look at that as performance out of possession, our players were exceptional, I don't remember Marko (Marosi) having to make an outstanding save to keep us in the game.

"What I did see is everyone putting their body on the line for the team, for themselves, but more importantly for each other.

"Take me out of the equation, those players are doing it for each other, and I think that is really powerful that."

Town came under some real pressure in the second half as the hosts pumped balls into the Salop penalty area, only for them to be headed out by Chey Dunkley, Aaron Pierre and Joe Anderson.

Marko Marosi was in inspired form making a coupling of match-winning saves to deny Garath McCleary and Kieran Sadlier.

And after taking the lead just before the break, Taylor says he urged his Shrews team to make sure they kept a clean sheet.

"Look when you come here and you frustrate an opposition team, who I believe are really good, and you make them change shape after 60 minutes you are doing something right," the Town boss continued.

"So we know we have strength out of possession, of course, I demand more every single time when we have the ball.

"I spoke to the players at half-time, and we spoke about doing everything they needed to preserve that zero.

"Every one of them has done that. Morgan Feeney is back in the group, we are still low on fit players, but to a man every player I felt was exceptional.

"I am really pleased, and we are starting to gain momentum. We have two really big games coming up against exceptional teams in our league and we have to have that as a base for our performance levels.

"But I have a big smile on myself and, I am going to enjoy tonight."