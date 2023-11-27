Shrewsbury Town handed more injury blows

The pair both missed out on Town’s 2-1 victory over Port Vale at the weekend and have not managed to recover quickly enough to be part of the 18 players set to feature at St James Park.

Matt Taylor delivered an update on Town’s injured players speaking before the game.

“Not as quick as I would like if I am truthful with you,” he said when asked how Sraha and Thorpe were recovering.

“Neither of them will be involved, which is a real blow for us.

“We have not seen anywhere near enough of Elliot. The fans if you ask them what type of player he is would not know and that has been hard for him to deal with.

"Jason, when he got into the team was nothing short of exceptional, and his performances have continued to grow week after week.

“But he picked up an ankle injury against Blackpool, so he will not be available. We are hopeful of having numbers back on Friday.”

The boss also revealed defender Tom Flanagan has had a scan on the knee injury he picked during the game, which looked to be really serious.

And he said that if it turns out to be as serious as they fear it could be, then that will be the end of Flanagan’s season.

He said: “He has had his scan – we will not know the outcome of that yet.

“I think we are fearing the worst and if that is the case that will be Tom’s season over, which is going to be really disappointing for us because he has played really well and been really consistent since he got back into the team.

“He started the season well, got taken out of the team, then fought his way back into the starting XI and performed really well.

“It is a real blow for us.”

The only positive injury update is Taylor Perry and even he is a doubt for the game after coming off at half-time at the weekend.

The Town boss confirmed he has not trained since: “Not sure about Taylor yet. He has not trained. He has an issue (hamstring) where we are right now numbers are low.

“But what it does do is it gives an opportunity for some of the young players out of the youth team.

“I watched their game on Saturday and they won 6-0 it was brilliant.”