Shrewsbury 2 Port Vale 1: player ratings - Dan Udoh shows class in solid home display

Marko Marosi

The keeper made one or two excellent interventions and was, as he so often is, really reliable in between the posts.

Consistent 7

Tom Flanagan

A devastating injury blow for the Town defender, who looked in serious pain after hurting his knee. He walked off, but it looked a real nasty one.

Devastated n/a

Chey Dunkley

Vale were a massive aerial threat and looked really dangerous from set pieces and corners. As he always is, Dunkley was the man rising to head them out.

Superb 7

Morgan Feeney

Town have let a fair few goals in of late, and that coincides with Feeney being out of the team. His return was welcome and he did pretty well too.

Refreshed 7

Jordan Shipley

A wonderful cross for the opening goal. He offers such a threat for a left wing-back and contributes with goals and assists.

Vital 7

Carl Winchester

He moved back to midfield and was excellent in that position. He just offers so much energy, which really is a massive boost.

Energetic 7

Elliott Bennett

Sensational switch of the play to get Shipley in for the first goal, which really did help Town get a foothold in the game.

Experienced 7

Taylor Perry

A quiet afternoon for the midfielder. He has been very good since coming to Shropshire, but he was quieter on Saturday and taken off after the break.

Tired 6

Nohan Kenneh

Returned from international duty and was straight back in the starting XI. It was the perfect game for Kenneh and he was combative in midfield.

Aggressive 7

Max Mata

A first goal for Mata in a Town shirt and he will be delighted by that. His general all-around play was good too.

Relieved 7

Dan Udoh

The striker is so often the man that provides for Shrews when they need it. His goal will without doubt be a contender for goal of the season – it was a superb strike and he was excellent.

Class 8

Subs

Joe Anderson 7 The defender has come in for some stick from his manager and fans in recent weeks, but he stood up on Saturday when Town needed him. (for Flanagan 7), Mal Benning 7 Another player who came on and made a real impact. (for Perry 45), Ryan Bowman (for Mata 85) Aaron Pierre (for Bennett 85). Subs not used: Burgoyne, Sobowale, Loughran.