Ollie Westbury analysis: Shrewsbury pull together as Croud Meadow remains a fortress

It is hard to understate the importance of Saturday’s 2-1 against Port Vale, especially with their away record and two away games coming up.

It felt as if the pressure was growing on the team, and not only did they bounce back from the terrible showing at Blackpool a week earlier, but they had to overcome several obstacles to do so.

They are not the finished article, and nor would any reasonable fan expect them to be in November – and the team’s inconsistency has been cause for frustration.

But there is something to admire about a team who pulls together to overcome adversity and that is something Shrewsbury did so well at the weekend.

It had all the hallmarks of how the team played last season, pulling together when in strife.

For teams to have characteristics like this, it comes from the top.

When they have not played well this season, and Town were struggling to score goals, Matt Taylor bore the brunt of the criticism, as that just seems to be the way football works.