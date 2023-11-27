Exeter v Shrewsbury: Who's out and who's a doubt

Taylor Perry 70% chance

The midfielder came off a half-time on Saturday with tight hamstrings. He is the only player with a chance of making the game and with Town being so short he may go through the pain barrier to help his team.

Jason Sraha 0% chance

Town boss has ruled him out of the clash with an ankle problem picked up in the game against Blackpool but hopes he is OK for Friday night.

Elliot Thorpe 0% chance

Taylor has ruled him out too. He did get through 90 minutes a couple of weeks ago but has not been seen since.

Tom Flanagan 0% chance

The defender picked up a really serious knee problem at the weekend. He has now had a scan, and the initial signs do not look good.

Tom Bayliss 0% chance

Matt Taylor revealed this week that he is set to be out for six to eight weeks with ankle ligament damage.

Brandon Fleming 0% chance

Another Town player with ankle ligament damage, Taylor revealed his injury will leave him out for weeks not months. Is doing his rehab with Town though.

Ryan Finnigan 0% chance

The midfielder has been out for a while since picking up an injury in training, he is not expected back just yet.

Kieran Phillips 0% chance

The forward has a knee injury and was ruled out for three months at the start of November.

George Nurse 0% chance

Did his ACL in pre-season and is still working his way back to full fitness.